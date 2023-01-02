Mentally challenged woman gives birth to baby boy in Ibadan; father’s whereabouts unknown

the mother of the newly born baby is known to the people in the area but nobody could pinpoint who is responsible for the pregnancy

A 25-year-old mentally deranged lady identified simply as Lara has given birth to a baby boy on the first day of the New Year at Ayileka street, Odo-Ona Apata in Ido Local Government area of Oyo.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the baby was delivered without external influence at an uncompleted building on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

