‘Ordinary President of Berekete is also available’, Shehu Sani

“Obasanjo has made his choice. He is entitled to his opinion”

Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district has reacted to the endorsement of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall Obasanjo in his New Year letter had endorsed the Labour Party flag-bearer while describing him as the best man fitted for the job.

Reacting in a tweet Monday, Shehu Sani asked those against Obasanjo’s endorsement to seek support of other former military leaders like Ibrahim Babangida and General Abubakar Abdulsallam.

He said the former…