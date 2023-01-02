‘This is beyond terrible, unprofessional,’ disappointed fans lambast Burna Boy for turning up 7 hours late for concert

Some fans of Grammy Award-winning artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known professionally as Burna Boy, have expressed their dissatisfaction after the afrobeat sensation failed to turn up early for his much-anticipated concert at Eko energy city, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ‘Last last’ crooner who was billed to headline the show-themed ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ concert which was scheduled to start at 7 pm on Sunday, January 1 was nowhere to be found on the stage at 3 am on Monday, January 2.

The failure of the artiste to show up early for the concert was however greeted with criticism from some fans of the ‘Africa giant ‘ who spent a huge amount of money to purchase…