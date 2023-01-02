Visibly underage persons who attempt to vote will be arrested, says

“The parents will also be arrested for aiding and abetting such a venture.”

Voters who are clearly underage will be jailed, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), if they attempt to cast a ballot in the elections of 2023.

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner for information and voter education for INEC, made this statement on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show.”

Okoye claimed that INEC had called all of its staff in regions where underage registrations had occurred to remedy the problem.

“They will appear before a special panel of the…