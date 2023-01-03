2023: Remain hopeful, Ngige urges Nigerians

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful of brighter days in the new year.

In a new year message by his media office in Abuja, Ngige noted that the beginning of every year comes with hope, optimism, feeling of sanguinity and greater expectations.

He said while the challenges facing Nigerians were daunting, they are not insurmountable, hence the need for all Nigerians to approach the new year with a positive mindset.

Ngige said, “As  we celebrate the beginning of 2023, we must also look back on the outgone year with the knowledge that brighter days are…



