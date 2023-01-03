Fashola raises alarm over abuse of road infrastructure

THE Minister of Work and Housing,Mr. BabatundeFashola, has raised the alarm over the environmental abuse of Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway by some people, who have turned the highway and port area into dump, market place and mechanic/vulcaniser workshops.

The minister,who threatened to come after them, decried the manner in which people have turned part of the expressway and port area into refuse dump, parking space and workshops.

Perturbed by the level of environmental abuse on the road, especially at Ladipo and within the port area, Fashola said:

“We are coming after these people; people from…