(January 2023, Week 1) Kick-off the New Year with Good Sleep Habits!

Some of us love to step outside, refreshed from a night of restful, uninterrupted sleep, to catch the first rays of the early morning sun and watch them dance on surfaces around us. Others, even when not well-rested due to a one-off event or bad sleep routines, still get out almost automatically for the day’s run in spite of the sluggishness dragging them down. Well-rested or not, it appears that there is something about the newness or beginning of the day that serves to all as a wake-up call.

Some people get excited at new beginnings – I am certainly one of them!

The start of a new year can elicit a variety of emotions, from intense excitement to absolute disinterest, as…