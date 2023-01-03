JUST IN: Buhari signs N21.83trn 2023 budget into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the 2023 Appropriation Bill with a total aggregate expenditure N21.83 trillion

The budget is the eight and last of the annual proposal of his presidency.

He performed the ceremony in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari noted the bill he signed is N21.83 trillion aggregate expenditure, an increase N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal for a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion.

He said signed it as passed by the National Assembly to enable it to be implemented without delay, noting that he had directed the…