Motorist trapped as fuel tanker spilt content in Lagos

An unidentified motorcyclist was crushed on Tuesday in a tanker accident at the Alaba Express Bus Stop along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

The tanker, which conveyed 33,000 Litres PMS outbound Mile 2 accidentally lost control and fell on its side after a collision with a motorcycle.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescuev, the incident is being mitigated by the Ajegunle Fire Crew of the Agency and has it under control with no palpable cause for alarm.

The Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret disclosed this on Tuesday evening.

She said, “The incident is…