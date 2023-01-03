Perpetua Nwkocha, Mel Gibson, other January 3rd Celebs

Today’s celebrants include former captain of the Super Falcons, Perpetua Nwkocha, Actor Mel Gibson, Michael Schumacher, and Johnny Evans.
PERPETUA NWKOCHA
Perpetua Ijeoma Nkwocha was born in 1976.
She was a Nigerian female professional footballer and former captain of the Nigeria women’s national football team.
With the Nigeria national team, Nkwocha has participated in seven CAF Women’s Championship editions, winning 5 trophies.
She also set a record by scoring nine overall goals during the tournament and was named the best player of the tournament.
Nkwocha was voted African Women’s Footballer of the…
Source: Nigerian Tribune