Presidency: APC PCC youth director goes spiritual for Tinubu-Shettima

As political campaign for the February 25 Presidential election gathers momentum, the Director, Youth Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hon. Mike Msuaan has embarked on a 7 days fasting and intense prayers for the success of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Speaking to journalists after returning from the prayer session on Mountain of Mercy, Ori-Oke, Ibadan, Hon. Msuaan said he embarked on the spiritual journey to seek God’s intervention for a visionary leader who will transform the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

