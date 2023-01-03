‘She doesn’t deserve man like me,’ Yomi Gold says as he announces second marriage crash

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Alore, better known as Yomi Gold, has announced that he and his younger wife, Meenah have parted ways.

The separation is coming a year after the couple secretly tied the knot in a low-key marriage ceremony.

The actor who took to his verified Instagram page to announce the separation today said his now estranged wife is a very good person who deserves a better man.

According to him, he is far from perfect and is still in the process of becoming a better person.

He wrote, “Me and Meenah decided to go our separate ways. I want all our families, friends, and fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in a relationship No one…