Shine your eyes, Nigerians! – Tribune Online

NIGERIA’s political firmament is visibly cloudy! What kind of rain will result? We may not know now! However, with past experience, if things maintain their course, predictions can be made. As we said in the past, typical Nigerian politicians, whose interest is always, only, in next election, are on top of their game, again. They are already positioning ..repositioning themselves for offices, [this] 2023 and beyond, when they are not sure if tomorrow will come, and if it does, if they will see it! As always, they are calculating ..recalculating ..to get into, or retain their stay in, public offices. Vultures have been hovering over the land looking for prey; dying or dead….