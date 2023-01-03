UPDATED: Edwin Clark endorses Peter Obi

Elder statesman and leader of the South-South, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the forthcoming election.

He made the announcement at a media briefing in his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said his endorsement of the former Anambra State governor followed a thorough examination of his plan for the country by the forum.

He noted that Obi’s pathway to sustainable development is commendable just as his desire to carry…