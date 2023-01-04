2022: 166 killed, property worth N358m razed in Kano — Report

The Kano State Fire Service has said that no fewer than 166 persons lost their lives, and properties worth N358 million were destroyed by fire from January to December, 2022.

The agency Public Relation Officer ( PRO) Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi disclosed this on Tuesday to pressmen in Kano, saying that 1,035 lives and properties worth N905 million were saved during 867 fire incidents recorded in the state in 2022.

He, however, added that the agency attended 575 road accidents, while six trapped animals were also rescued.

The Service also responded to 736 “rescue calls” and 208 “false alarms” from residents of the state during the period in review, the Service spokesman…