Christmas returnee killed, dumped in own vehicle in Anambra

A man, suspected to be a holiday maker, who returned home for the Christmas celebration has been killed in Anambra State.

The man was found dumped dead in his red Toyota Camry car, at Nawfija community, along Umunze road in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State.

Residents of Nwafija come who discovered him, could not explain what happened to him. A narrator in a video seen online said the man recently returned for Christmas, when he was killed by unknown persons.

The state police command confirmed the incident, stating that the vehicle was found along Umunze road, and that the deceased has been taken to the morgue, after a doctor pronounced him dead.

State Police…