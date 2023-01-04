Coding for grassroots – Tribune Online

Bill Gates started coding at age 13 and Mark Zuckerberg did at 8. This laid the groundwork for how they changed the world with their innovations. Getting people into tech has been my passion since I was brought in to organise and coordinate a python class by my lecturers back when I was in school. This was due to my charisma and ability to mobilise a crowd.

The first class was not as successful as we wanted but it opened my eyes to where my strengths lie and the knowledge gap that was present in the African tech ecosystem. A lot of people including myself were not familiar with tech and the kind of opportunities that lay within

Programmable devices have existed for centuries. As…