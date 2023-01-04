Community policing solution to upsurge in crime – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Baba Alkal, has assured that upsurge in crime rate nationwide would come to an end with concerted efforts of the police and leadership and residents of the various communities nationwide.

Alkali gave the assurance through the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the South West, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, at the commissioning of the ultra modern police station and barrack for ranks and files at Ado Awaye in Iseyin local government at the weekend.

The IGP who described community policing as panacea to the upsurge in crime rate, solicited the assistance of the traditional rulers, youths and other stakeholders in given out necessary…