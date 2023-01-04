Edo threatens prosecution of out-of-school children’s parents

The “School O’Clock” exercise, which aims to reduce the threat of out-of-school children, will restart on January 9, 2023, according to the Edo State Ministry of Education.

This is stated in a statement that Dr. Oni Ekhosuehi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, has signed on behalf of Dr. Joan Oviawe, the Commissioner for Education.

“The Edo State Ministry of Education wishes to inform school owners, school administrators, parents, guardians, and the general public that the official date of second term resumption as contained in the 2022/2023 harmonized school calendar remains Monday,…