Foundation equips SMEs with business insights, digital training

EMPOWERMENT for Local People Foundation (ELP), a market outreach programme in Lagos State, has equipped small business owners with improved business practices.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were trained in digital marketing, business branding and sales, discounts and offers personal hygiene and healthy living during the ELP market outreach.

This, according to the organisers, will intensify their knowledge in basic digital tools to reach more customers and create more awareness for their businesses.

According to the Project Manager at ELP, Omolola Sameen MSMEs contribute 48 percent of the…