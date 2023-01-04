How medical doctor was killed while attending to ‘patient’ in Delta

Details have emerged on how a medical doctor, Uyi Iluobe, was shot dead by gunmen while attending to a disguised patient in Olivet Clinic on December 29, 2022, in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Our correspondent gathered that a yet-to-be-identified female patient had approached the clinic and met the doctor with a complaint of serious abdominal pain.

As the doctor was attending to the patient, the latter made a call to some supposed relatives to come to pay her medical bills.

The “relatives” reportedly arrived in a Toyota Hilux, headed for the doctor’s office, and shot him dead…