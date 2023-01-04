Husband, wife found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano

By
Headliners
-
5


“Husband and wife have been found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano.”

Hibah arrests 19, Mall delivers N175m expired food items to Kano govt for destruction, Nine die as car plunges into dam in Kano, Two males aged, One dies, Explosions Kano enact laws

Sulaiman Idris, a 28-year-old and his wife, Maimuna Halliru, 20 years old were found dead last Monday, on their matrimonial bed in Kano

According to the state police command, Police Public Relation Officer ( PPRO)SP Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement, made available to pressmen on Wednesday, said their bodies were
discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 02/01/2023 at about 2300hrs.

He disclosed that “On 03/01/2023 at about 2100hrs, a report was received from Kwa Village, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State that a couple, one Sulaiman…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR