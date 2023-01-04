Husband, wife found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano

“Husband and wife have been found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano.”

Sulaiman Idris, a 28-year-old and his wife, Maimuna Halliru, 20 years old were found dead last Monday, on their matrimonial bed in Kano

According to the state police command, Police Public Relation Officer ( PPRO)SP Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement, made available to pressmen on Wednesday, said their bodies were

discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 02/01/2023 at about 2300hrs.

He disclosed that “On 03/01/2023 at about 2100hrs, a report was received from Kwa Village, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State that a couple, one Sulaiman…