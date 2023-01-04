Man in police net for killing own father in Akwa-Ibom

Akwa-Ibom State Police Command on Tuesday paraded a middle-aged man, Joseph Friday over the murder of his biological father, Friday Usanga, which he accused of stalling his progress with witchcraft powers.

The accused, who hails from Nsit Ibom Local council of the state, according to the statement, said he had a dream where his father was manipulating him with strange powers and on waking up, decided to do away with him.

The command…