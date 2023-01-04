Murder of Bolanle Raheem: Mandatory duty of hospitals to admit and treat victims of gunshots without any excuse

Christmas celebration is usually a period of joy, happiness and love but 25th day of December may never be the same again for the family of Omobolanle Raheem, a legal practitioner and a graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. She was said to have been four months pregnant with twins when she was brutally shot on her chest by ASP Drambi Vandi on Christmas day at Ajah bridge in Lagos State.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Y.C. Maikyau, SAN, OON has assured the family and Nigerians that justice will be done in the case. The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector General of Police have given the same assurances.

Surprisingly,…