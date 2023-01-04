None of the presidential candidates is addressing main issues facing Nigeria —YCE president

Chief Jibade Oyekan recently emerged president of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), he speaks with WALE AKINSELURE on the ideals of the Council, the stand of the YCE concerning the front runners in the presidential race and Yoruba nation, calls for restructuring, the challenge of leadership and the fate of the present generation.

Various groups are taking position regarding whom they support to be the next president. This has included even sociocultural groups as yours. This time, will the YCE be declaring the candidate it supports to be next president as we approach the elections?

YCE is a non-partisan group. If you want to be partisan, go and join another group. But, we…