Oyo govt tells business owners to file annual tax returns to avoid sanction

“Oyo govt has called on all taxpayers, corporate organizations, business owners and employers of labour in the State to file the tax returns for the year 2022.”

The Oyo State Government has called on all taxpayers, corporate organizations, business owners and employers of labour in the State to file the tax returns for the year 2022, latest by January 31st to avoid penalties.

This was contained in the new year message to the general public by the Chairman, OYO State Internal Revenue Service, while appearing as a guest on Aloore Radio, the official online radio of the State’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism…