Unite for development, Agbor indigenes told

By
Headliners
-
5


The people of Agbor kingdom in Ika South Local Government Area of  Delta State have  been charged  to unite  for the kingdom  to take its rightful position in the state.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party in the state and former Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in charge of projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who   gave the charge at the palace of the Dein of Agbor, Keagborekuzi I, said the people should not allow external forces to balkanise  them.

He said that development in the kingdom will be accelerated if the people forge ahead in unity

The former director, who was received by  Ndichie Agbor (chiefs) while paying homage to the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR