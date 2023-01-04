Unite for development, Agbor indigenes told

The people of Agbor kingdom in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have been charged to unite for the kingdom to take its rightful position in the state.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party in the state and former Executive Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in charge of projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who gave the charge at the palace of the Dein of Agbor, Keagborekuzi I, said the people should not allow external forces to balkanise them.

He said that development in the kingdom will be accelerated if the people forge ahead in unity

The former director, who was received by Ndichie Agbor (chiefs) while paying homage to the…