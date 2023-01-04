Wike right, Atiku lacks integrity —Tinubu

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu said River State Governor Nyesom Wike was right about what he said about the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, about his integrity.

Tinubu, while speaking at a campaign rally in Kano on Wednesday, accused the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku of not having anything to offer after being part of the PDP administration that plundered Nigeria’s wealth as vice president.

In his words, “Neither he(Atiku) nor his party can keep their promise. Tell me how will they keep their promise to the nation. No wonder, their party is in tatters! Governor Wike was right when he talked about a lack of…