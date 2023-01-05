10 steps to improve your mental health in 2023

Every new year that we witness in good health is an opportunity to start on a new slate and make plans for a happier and more fulfilling life. It is important to appreciate that there are a million and one ways to improve our mental health in the new year and beyond. Here are 10 simple and basic steps that should serve us well along this journey towards optimal mental health:

Live in the moment: Time is a finite commodity, and we can never be sure of how much we have left at any point in time. Thus, a happy new year comprises of 12 happy months, or 52 happy weeks or 365 happy days. So realistically speaking, if we…