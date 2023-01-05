Adeleke launches Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem with N5Million in Osun

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday launched appeal fund for the 2023 Emblem for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day with a sum of Five Million Naira with a pledge to expand the present level of partnership between the military and this present administration in the state.

Governor Adeleke while speaking during the launching held in osogbo, the State capital, assured that, his administration has a security sector reform which places welfare of service personnel at the centre stage.

” I recommit to the well being of our service personnel. Our veterans and their families will continue to receive our support in recognition of their service to the fatherland”….