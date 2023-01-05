Al-Hikmah produces 25 1st Class, four PhD graduates

The first Islamic/faith-based university in the country, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, has produced a total of 1,280 graduates, among whom are 25 first class degree winners in its 2021/2022 academic session.

Briefing journalists at the 12th convocation ceremony of the university in Ilorin, the vice chancellor, Professor Noah Yusuf, said that the institution graduated four PhD students for the first time in the history of the university during the ceremony.

The vice chancellor also said that 362 graduates obtained second class (Upper Division), 566 bagged second class (Lower Division), while 94 got third class respectively.

He said that the university produced a total number of…