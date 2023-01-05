Ambassador Bello extols Tinubu’s seven sterling qualities

Ambassador Adejare Bello, Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, has acknowledged seven qualities of the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his efforts toward stabilising democracy in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, while also throwing its weight behind his presidential bid.

The seven qualities, according to Bello, are detribalized Nigerian, focus, readiness to help others, non-religious bigot, unparallel developmental strides and a strategist.

According to him, these qualities stand him out as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election in the country. He called on all Nigerians to rise up and vote massively…