Court stops DSS and Police from arresting INEC

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Garki’s Justice Maryam Hassan has dismissed the claims of making a fake asset declaration against Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC Chairman.

The Department of State Security (DSS), the police, and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) were all prohibited by the court from looking into his legal asset declaration.

A mandatory injunction ordering and compelling the INEC Chairman to resign pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies was one of the requests made in an Originating Summons filed by one…