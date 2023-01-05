Doctors set to shut hospitals over colleague’s murder

In retaliation for the murder of one of its members, Dr. Uyi Iluobe, at the hands of shooters who assaulted his hospital, Olive Clinic, at Oghareki in the Ethiope West Local Government Area on New Year’s Eve, the Nigerian Medical Association, South-South Zone, has vowed to close all hospitals in Delta State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Collins Otoikhila, Secretary of the NMA Edo State Branch’s South-South Caucus, and Dr. Udoka Imoisili, Chairman of the branch’s South-South caucus, vowed to start a one-week hospital closure in the state.

The statement read in part, “While we mourn the unfortunate murder of our colleague, we wish to assure all our members in the…