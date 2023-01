Tribune Online

Former Kogi Speaker, 3000 APC members defect to PDP in Lokoja

“The Former Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Alfa Imam on Thursday with 3000 of his party supporters dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).”

