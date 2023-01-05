Gov Abiodun flags off re-election campaign in Ogun

“Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Thursday, flagged off his re-election campaign at the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.”

Dapo Abiodun

Abiodun who was supported by the national leader of the party, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former deputy governors of the State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka; Alhaja Salmot Badru and Engr. Segun Adesegun promised more developmental projects for the people of the council area.

The governor while addressing thousands of All Progressives…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

