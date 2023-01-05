Mouka celebrates ‘Baby of the Year 2023’ in 12 states

Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, has celebrated families with babies born on New Year’s Day 2023 in furtherance of its commitment to adding value to life.

Mouka participated in celebratory events to welcome the newborns across 13 public healthcare facilities in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau States.

In Lagos, the market leader in the Nigerian sleep industry joined the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs) lbijoke Sanwo-Olu, at selected public health facilities across the metropolis, during which Mouka presented gifts to mothers of the first babies at the Eti-Osa Maternal…