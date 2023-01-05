NEMA extend distribution of KSrelief food donation to 8,000 IDPs in Borno

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday flagged off the second phase of food distribution from items donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) for 8,000 households of Internally Displaced Persons in four camps and host communities in Borno State.

The NEMA Director General, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed who flagged off the distribution in Maiduguri explained that at conclusion of the second phase of the distribution, about 16,000 IDPs households in Borno State would have benefitted from the food donation by KSrelief.

According to him, the first phase of the food distribution took place in December 2022.

He said the distribution would be…