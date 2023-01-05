Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi is poison to Nigerians, done out of hatred — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday said that the January 1, 2023 endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, amounted to poison for Nigerians.

Besides, Tinubu added that Obasanjo took that decision out of hatred for his person (Tinubu) and cheer wickedness, stressing that despite the endorsement, he would still beat all the candidates for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu who stated the above in Benin during his campaign at the University of Benin Sports Centre, disclosed that he and his team while he held sway as the…