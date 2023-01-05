Speculations can’t deter me from supporting my candidate — Wike

“Now, we that our mother is not from here, we are doing something to help your maternal home”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says no amount of speculation and unprofitable media talks by people who cannot mobilise 25 votes will make him change his mind on the presidential candidate to support.

Governor Wike spoke at Egbeda Community while flagging off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor said there was already so much political work to be done and such people instead of embarking on ensuring political footwork, they are…