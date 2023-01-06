10 injured in Osun lone motor accident

No fewer than 10 occupants of Toyota Sienna private bus were injured in a lone motor accident that occurred in Gbongan, Osun State, along Gbongan-Ibadan expressway on Friday.

The Federal Roast Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, who confirmed the accident, said it was caused by speed limit violation and loss of control.

She however listed those injured in the vehicle as two male adults, one female adult, four male children, and three female children.

According to her, “The injured victims were taken to a hospital in Gbongan, while effort is ongoing to move the crashed vehicle away…