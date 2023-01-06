Carnival Calabar 2022: South Africa remains unbeatable, Passion 4 wins too

THE biggest street party in Africa, Carnival Calabar kicked off at the usual starting point, the 11-11 roundabout with unprecedented jubilation as the different bands positioned themselves for the 12km carnival parade.

It is the first after the pandemic and the turnout was massive as usual with spectators lined along the carnival street to watch and cheer the revelers as they enjoy themselves at the street party with their families and friends.

The city once again felt the razzmatazz of the street party, which is one of the peaks of the 32 days festival of the…