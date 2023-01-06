Cobhams, Rowan “Mr Bean” Atkinson, other January 6th Celebs

COBHAMS ASUQUO

Cobhams Emmanuel Asuquo was born in 1981 and he is a Nigerian musician, producer, and songwriter.

In 2005, Asuquo was signed on with Sony ATV London as a songwriter.[1] After working as Head of Audio Productions at a local label, Questionmark Entertainment, he set up his own recording facility in 2006.

He is the former CEO/Head of Productions of CAMP (Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions), which he co-managed with Bez Idakula and Stan Iyke. He was responsible for Aşa’s highly acclaimed international album ASA and has been mentioned on many artists’ sleeve credits as a producer and writer. He is now the Founder/CEO of Vintage Grey Media.

His songs include We…