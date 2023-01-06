EKSU gets 2 new DVCs

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Professors Raphael Ayantunji Adeleke and Joseph Babatola Ayodele as deputy vice chancellors of the Ekiti State University.

This followed their election by the Senate of the university at its 275th meeting held on 22nd December, 2022.

According to a statement by the head of the university’s Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Professor Ayodele has been named as the deputy vice chancellor (academics), while Professor Ayantunji Adeleke will assume duties as the deputy vice chancellor (development).

Professor Ayodele attended Annunciation School, Ikere-Ekiti from 1974 to 1979 and Ondo State…