Fuel supply: Stop sabotaging Nigerians, threatening NNPCL, group warns DAPPMAN, others

A citizens-led anti-sabotage group on the aegis of The Natives has cautioned Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and other stakeholders in the oil sector to stop threatening the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in its efforts in the supply chain of petroleum products, thereby causing hardship for Nigerians.

The group also asked all the stakeholders in the oil industry to start preparing for fuel subsidy removal by June 2023, saying the country cannot continue with the regime of fuel subsidy that benefits only the few.

The anti-sabotage organisation was reacting to a media report credited to the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch…