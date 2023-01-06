N77trn debt: Booby traps for incoming govt, Afenifere, experts, others say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May.

In their various reactions, the Association of the Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities (ASOMBEN); Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere; Activists for Good Governance and the Transformation Monitoring Group (TMG), lamented that the humongous debt portfolio constituted a land- mine for the next political dispensation.

