NAF seeks media cooperations as new spokesperson, Magida assumes duty

The Nigerian Force, NAF,   on Friday urged for more  cooperations  froin the in the renewed efforts of the Nation’s Armed Forces To to tackle  the security challenges facing the country.

The New Director of  Public Relations  and  Information,  DOPRI INAF, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigide gave the charge during a brief  handover by the Former Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet to the NQew Spokesperson in Abuja with a p,ledge to ensure a  robust relationship between the media and the Service

According to him, “bearing in mind the security challenges  the Nationn is facing now, NAF and the media must work together  as partners in efforts to end the insurgency…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

