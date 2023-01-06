The Nigerian Force, NAF, on Friday urged for more cooperations froin the in the renewed efforts of the Nation’s Armed Forces To to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

The New Director of Public Relations and Information, DOPRI INAF, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigide gave the charge during a brief handover by the Former Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet to the NQew Spokesperson in Abuja with a p,ledge to ensure a robust relationship between the media and the Service

According to him, “bearing in mind the security challenges the Nationn is facing now, NAF and the media must work together as partners in efforts to end the insurgency…