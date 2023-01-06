Nigeria’s unending tears – Tribune Online

ON January 1, 1890, the Royal Niger Company, formally transferred (sold) her administrative rights and powers on the “Niger-Area”, which later became known as NIGERIA (as from 8thJanuary, 1897)to the Crown (the British government) forthe sum of 865,000 pounds. Thus, Nigeria became a “product” and “trade commodity.”Moreover, various resourceful kingdoms, emirates and towns in Nigeria werecrushed with some of their traditional rulers and people killed, for resisting colonial invasions and enslavement. Approximately 10 million people were believed to have been enslaved from West Africa alone. They were dehumanized and shipped overseas, like cargo. In this vein, Britain,…