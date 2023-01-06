Obasanjo: The burden of a ‘busybody’

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former military Head of State and civilian president, is never out of the news, and his New Year Day letter addressed to Nigerian youth asking them to elect the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during this year’s February election, is only the latest in the series of missives that have managed to stir both anger and joy in equal measures along Nigeria’s beleaguered landscape. In the letter titled ‘My appeal to all Nigerians particularly young Nigerians,’ the Owu-born General wrote lines that set the polity on fire: “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding,…