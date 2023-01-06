Oyo govt inaugurates 33 education secretaries, warns against abuse of office

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, on Friday inaugurated Education Secretaries across the 33 Local Government areas of the state, warning them not to abuse the privileges of the office.

Inagurating the secretaries on behalf of the State Governor, in Ibadan, the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran implored them to improve education quality in their localities and reduce the number of out-of-school children.

He appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for deeming it fit to appoint the new Education Secretaries across the 33 Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the State.

While he warned that there would be sanctions, for any form…